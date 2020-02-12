Celtics' Enes Kanter: Offers little in loss

Kanter failed to score (0-2 FG), adding just three rebounds in eight minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 loss to the Rockets.

Kanter barely saw the floor Tuesday, succumbing to the small-ball style of the Rockets. His inability to switch out on defense often limits Kanter's impact and the Rockets took full advantage. As long as Daniel Theis is healthy, Kanter seems destined to play no more than 20 minutes on any given night, leaving him a deeper league asset only.