Celtics' Enes Kanter: Offers little in loss
Kanter failed to score (0-2 FG), adding just three rebounds in eight minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 loss to the Rockets.
Kanter barely saw the floor Tuesday, succumbing to the small-ball style of the Rockets. His inability to switch out on defense often limits Kanter's impact and the Rockets took full advantage. As long as Daniel Theis is healthy, Kanter seems destined to play no more than 20 minutes on any given night, leaving him a deeper league asset only.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...