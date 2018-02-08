Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will be active, may not play Thursday
Monroe will be active for Thursday's contest against the Wizards, though coach Brad Stevens noted that he might not play, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.
Monroe may still need some time to get up to speed with the Celtics' gameplan, so it's unclear if he'll be checked into the contest. If he doesn't play, it shouldn't hold weight on his fantasy value, however. Considering the situation, he makes for a risky DFS play.
More News
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will make team debut Thursday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Expected to make team debut Thursday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Not with team Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Unavailable Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Won't debut until Sunday at the earliest•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Set to sign with Celtics•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...