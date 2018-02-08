Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will be active, may not play Thursday

Monroe will be active for Thursday's contest against the Wizards, though coach Brad Stevens noted that he might not play, Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site reports.

Monroe may still need some time to get up to speed with the Celtics' gameplan, so it's unclear if he'll be checked into the contest. If he doesn't play, it shouldn't hold weight on his fantasy value, however. Considering the situation, he makes for a risky DFS play.