Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will make team debut Thursday
Monroe has officially signed with the Celtics and will be available to play in Thursday's game against the Wizards, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.
As expected, the Celtics and Monroe were able to complete the formalities of his recent one-year, $5 million contract. He'll now be able to make his Boston debut Thursday, though it seems likely he'll find some restrictions in his first game with his new team. There's been some speculation that Monroe will ultimately unseat Aron Baynes for a starting role alongside Al Horford. However, until that's officially confirmed, Monroe will likely settle in as one of the go-to options offensively in the second unit. It may take a few games for Monroe to get up to speed either way, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit for the time being.
More News
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Expected to make team debut Thursday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Not with team Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Unavailable Sunday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Won't debut until Sunday at the earliest•
-
Celtics' Greg Monroe: Set to sign with Celtics•
-
Greg Monroe: Agrees to buyout with Suns•
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...