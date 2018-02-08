Celtics' Greg Monroe: Will make team debut Thursday

Monroe has officially signed with the Celtics and will be available to play in Thursday's game against the Wizards, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

As expected, the Celtics and Monroe were able to complete the formalities of his recent one-year, $5 million contract. He'll now be able to make his Boston debut Thursday, though it seems likely he'll find some restrictions in his first game with his new team. There's been some speculation that Monroe will ultimately unseat Aron Baynes for a starting role alongside Al Horford. However, until that's officially confirmed, Monroe will likely settle in as one of the go-to options offensively in the second unit. It may take a few games for Monroe to get up to speed either way, so fantasy owners may want to temper expectations a bit for the time being.