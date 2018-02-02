Celtics' Greg Monroe: Won't debut until Sunday at the earliest

Monroe will not be available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jared Weiss of The Celtics Wire reports.

The Celtics agreed to terms with Monroe on Friday morning, but the big man technically won't clear waivers until Saturday, so the earliest he'll be able to make his Celtics debut would be Sunday against Portland. It's possible that Monroe could be held out of that contest, as well, but he should be considered questionable until the team says otherwise.