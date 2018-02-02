Celtics' Greg Monroe: Won't debut until Sunday at the earliest
Monroe will not be available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jared Weiss of The Celtics Wire reports.
The Celtics agreed to terms with Monroe on Friday morning, but the big man technically won't clear waivers until Saturday, so the earliest he'll be able to make his Celtics debut would be Sunday against Portland. It's possible that Monroe could be held out of that contest, as well, but he should be considered questionable until the team says otherwise.
More News
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...