Charles Cooke: Posts solid final line
Cooke registered 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and five assists over 25 minutes Friday against Maine.
Cooke served as a key contributor off the bench in a victory, pushing his season averages to 9.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.5 assists over 14 contests. The 24-year-old guard should continue to see a healthy chunk of minutes in the G League as the season continues.
