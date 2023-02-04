Walker delivered 14 points (2-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-10 FT), eight rebounds, a steal and a block across 28 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to Raptors 905.

The Charge was extremely shorthanded Thursday since they had eight players available and seven of them saw the court, which translated into more minutes and more significant roles for players that regularly come off the bench or have limited on-court time. Walker took advantage of the opportunity and looked active on both ends of the court, but he's expected to remain in a minor role going forward.