Walker notched 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, four blocks, two assists and a steal across 25 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 122-93 loss against the Mad Ants.

Walker has played a minor role off the bench for the Charge this season, and while he broke out here with an efficient scoring outing and tied his season-high mark in points, it might have been due to the fact that he needed to play more than usual due to how shorthanded the team was. Walker might enjoy a bigger role in coming games compared to the start of the season, but he is not expected to play a consistent role on offense on a long-term basis.