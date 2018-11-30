Bradley registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 133-121 win over the Kings on Thursday.

The Clippers had to be overjoyed to get some solid offense out of Bradley, who's only manged four double-digit scoring efforts over his 15 games. The 28-year-old's scoring total Thursday served as a season high, and it marked only his second game with multiple threes. The nine-year veteran was also especially active as a facilitator, with his assist total also serving as a high-water mark on the campaign. Bradley will look to hit double digits in the scoring column in back-to-back games for only the second time this season against the Mavericks on Sunday.