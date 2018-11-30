Clippers' Avery Bradley: Awakens from season-long slumber
Bradley registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six assists, three rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in the Clippers' 133-121 win over the Kings on Thursday.
The Clippers had to be overjoyed to get some solid offense out of Bradley, who's only manged four double-digit scoring efforts over his 15 games. The 28-year-old's scoring total Thursday served as a season high, and it marked only his second game with multiple threes. The nine-year veteran was also especially active as a facilitator, with his assist total also serving as a high-water mark on the campaign. Bradley will look to hit double digits in the scoring column in back-to-back games for only the second time this season against the Mavericks on Sunday.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.