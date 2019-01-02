Clippers' Avery Bradley: Gets fourth-quarter hook in loss

Bradley totaled six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across 29 minutes in the Clippers' 119-113 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday before being ejected with 7:01 remaining for fighting with Jimmy Butler.

The pedestrian line was just the latest one for the normally reliable guard, who's slogging through one of the poorest statistical seasons of his career. A significant part of Bradley's current downturn can be traced to poor shooting, as his current 39.1 percent success rate from the field is his worst since his rookie 2010-11 campaign in Boston. However, most of the 28-year-old's other numbers are down as well, including his trademark long-distance marksmanship. Bradley is draining just 29.5 percent of his 3.1 three-point attempts per contest, leading to a meager 7.7 points per game average through his first 31 games.