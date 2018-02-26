Clippers head coach Doc Rivers suggested Sunday that Evans (abdomen) remains without a timetable for a return and could require surgery, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Rivers said that Evans, who has been sidelined since Jan. 20 with a sore lower abdominal, is dealing with an injury similar to that of Avery Bradley (sports hernia), who could also require surgery and has been ruled out for the next 1-to-3 weeks. Though Evans wasn't handed the same timetable, like Bradley, it seems highly unlikely that the rookie will suit up for at least this week while he has yet to resume on-court work. Now that fellow point guards Austin Rivers and Milos Teodosic are both healthy, Evans isn't expected to have a large role for the Clippers even once he recovers from the injury.