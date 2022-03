Hood had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal over 11 minutes during Tuesday's 112-97 loss to the Warriors.

Since his trade to the Clippers, we haven't seen much from Hood, but he had a very accurate night in limited action Tuesday. It was his best showing in a Clippers inform thus far, and although his fantasy impact will be minimal, he's one injury away from a more significant role.