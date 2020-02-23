Hommes totaled 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes of Thursday's G League win over South Bay.

Apparently the week-long layoff did Hommes good as he had one of his biggest games of the season. Nevertheless, he has been contributing solidly of late and his points-per-game average is up to 8.2.