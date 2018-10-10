Ding Yanyuhang: Waived by Mavericks
Yanyuhang was waived by the Mavericks on Wednesday, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Yanyuhang joined the Mavericks for training camp, but didn't get much action during the preseason and logged just under nine minutes in one game. A knee injury contributed to that lack of court time and he'll now be waived after failing to impress the organization. Look for Yanyuhang to start the season off in the G-League or overseas if he finds a more lucrative offer.
More News
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.