Yanyuhang was waived by the Mavericks on Wednesday, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.

Yanyuhang joined the Mavericks for training camp, but didn't get much action during the preseason and logged just under nine minutes in one game. A knee injury contributed to that lack of court time and he'll now be waived after failing to impress the organization. Look for Yanyuhang to start the season off in the G-League or overseas if he finds a more lucrative offer.