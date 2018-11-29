Yanyuhang Ding: Still hasn't played for Legends
Ding (knee) has still yet to play for the Texas Legends.
Ding's left knee injury prevented the 6-7 guard from playing any Summer League ball, and the issue has now continued through 11 games of the G League season. When the Chinese talent will return to the court is anyone's guess. By staying within the Mavericks organization, they can provide Ding with all of the organization's medical resources and, hopefully, treat his left knee with the best possible care.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.