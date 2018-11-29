Ding (knee) has still yet to play for the Texas Legends.

Ding's left knee injury prevented the 6-7 guard from playing any Summer League ball, and the issue has now continued through 11 games of the G League season. When the Chinese talent will return to the court is anyone's guess. By staying within the Mavericks organization, they can provide Ding with all of the organization's medical resources and, hopefully, treat his left knee with the best possible care.