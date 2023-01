Carton tallied 24 points (9-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 138-126 loss to Texas.

Carton did it all in Sunday's loss, leading the team in scoring, blocks and steals while finishing two rebounds short of a double-double. Carton has averaged 29.7 points, 6.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 steals over his last three games.