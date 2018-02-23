Duje Dukan: A non-factor
Dukan did not record a point (0-2 FG) and had one rebound across six minutes during his debut Wednesday with the Mad Ants.
The third-year player out of Wisconsin has primarily been a non-factor during his tenure with the Windy City Bulls and it looks likely that it will continue during his time in Fort Wayne. Dukan is averaging 3.6 points and 1.4 rebounds this season.
