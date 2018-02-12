Duje Dukan: Traded to Fort Wayne
Dukan, as well as the returning player rights of Henry Sims, will be traded from Windy City to Fort Wayne in exchange for CJ Fair.
After a one-year stint with the Kings back in 2015, Dukan has spent time overseas and in the G-League. Most recently during the 2017-18 campaign, he's been with Windy City, where he's played in 15 games and has averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds across 12.6 minutes. He'll hope to see an uptick in his overall playing time with the change in scenery in order to show NBA teams he's worthy of a call-up.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...