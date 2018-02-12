Dukan, as well as the returning player rights of Henry Sims, will be traded from Windy City to Fort Wayne in exchange for CJ Fair.

After a one-year stint with the Kings back in 2015, Dukan has spent time overseas and in the G-League. Most recently during the 2017-18 campaign, he's been with Windy City, where he's played in 15 games and has averaged 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds across 12.6 minutes. He'll hope to see an uptick in his overall playing time with the change in scenery in order to show NBA teams he's worthy of a call-up.