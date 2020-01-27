Hannahs finished with 22 points (8-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four steals and two assists across 36 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

It wasn't Hannahs' most efficient night, but he still ended up with 22 points at the end of the night. Though the 26-year-old is typically recognized for his shooting prowess, his activity on defense Saturday earned him four steals. Hannahs will likely continue to function as a high-volume shooter for the Hustle with Yuta Watanabe and John Konchar getting recalled to the Grizzlies on Sunday. It's unclear how much time the two will spend in the pros, but Hannahs will try to take advantage of his opportunity while it lasts.