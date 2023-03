Hannahs tallied 33 points (13-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal during Saturday's win over Westchester.

Hannahs finished with his best offensive performance of the season thanks to a terrific outing from deep. It was his second time reaching the 30-point mark this campaign, as the Arkansas product dropped 32 points against Mexico City on Jan. 22.