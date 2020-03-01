Hannahs poured in a game-high 24 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) along with two rebounds and one assist across 41 minutes during Saturday's 113-110 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

After making a brief stint in the NBA, Hannahs returned to his usual business with the Grizzlies affiliate Saturday, dropping 24 points on the night. Hannahs' primary goal is to score, as evidenced by his averages of 21.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists through 35 G League games this year.