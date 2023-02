Payton (leg) posted five points (2-12 FG, 1-3 3PT, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 122-102 loss to Long Island.

Payton was back in action to start the second-half schedule after missing Fort Wayne's final game before the break due to a leg injury. While the veteran guard played 26 minutes and offered solid peripheral production, he struggled mightily with his shot and scored a season-low five points.