The Pacers signed Payton on Friday.

Payton spent last season with the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He last saw NBA action in 2021-22 when he averaged 3.0 points, 2.0 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes across 50 appearances for the Suns. If he makes Indiana's regular-season roster, he will likely compete for a depth role in the backcourt.