Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 13: Model that beat experts says start Jeff Green, sit Tobias Harris

If you're setting your Week 13 Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 13 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. When it comes to ranking NFL players, this model beat human experts last season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

In Week 11, the model was high on Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson even though he was owned in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? Clarkson finished the week averaging 19 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its Week 13 rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Wizards forward Jeff Green, who has started 12 straight games and is averaging 14 points in his last four outings.

With John Wall (heel) out for the remainder of the season, there is plenty of extra minutes and shots to go around for complementary pieces like Green. He's still available in over 60 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top 25 in Fantasy points among all forwards this week, ahead of guys like Gordon Hayward, Serge Ibaka and Danilo Gallinari. Pick him up and start him with confidence in Week 13.

And a massive shocker: Clippers forward Tobias Harris stumbles big time this week.

Harris is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is a top-10 player at his position according to market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 25. He's a player to bench in Week 13.

The model is also calling for a surprising center you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of the rankings, and he may be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 13 Fantasy basketball rankings for every position, plus see which center is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts in football big time last season, and find out.