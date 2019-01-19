Fantasy Basketball Rankings, Week 15: Model that beat experts says start Terrence Ross, sit Klay Thompson

If you're setting your Week 15 Fantasy basketball lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see the Week 15 Fantasy basketball rankings and projections from SportsLine's advanced computer. When it comes to ranking NFL players, this model beat human experts this season when there were big differences in ranking. And the model was closest-to-the-hole overall, meaning it best pinpointed where every player would finish each week. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

In Week 14 of Fantasy basketball, the model was high on Jazz forward Derrick Favors even though he was owned in less than 85 percent of CBS Sports Leagues. The result? Favors enters the weekend having recorded a double-double in two of his last four games -- anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a huge week.

Now the model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has set its sights on Fantasy basketball and has revealed its Week 15 rankings.

One player the model loves this week: Magic forward Terrence Ross.

Ross continues to see major minutes off the Magic bench and has converted that into production lately, averaging 19.8 points over his last five games. He seems to have found his rhythm from behind the arc during that span as well, knocking down 42 percent of his shots from three-point territory.

He's available in over 50 percent of CBS Sports Leagues, and the model says he'll finish in the top 30 in Fantasy points among all forwards, ahead of guys like Draymond Green, Jayson Tatum and Paul Millsap. Pick him up and start him with confidence this week.

And a massive shocker: Warriors guard Klay Thompson stumbles big time this week.

Thompson is owned in 100 percent of CBS Sports Leagues and is a top-10 player at his position according to market rank, but the model is calling for a dramatic drop-off this week, saying he'll finish well outside the top 40. He's a player to bench in Week 15.

The model is also calling for a surprising guard you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 25 of the rankings, and he could be sitting on your waiver wire right now.

