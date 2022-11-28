Thanksgiving weekend yielded plenty of impressive fantasy stat lines and Week 7 will begin on Monday. Several teams are very banged up ahead of the 10-game slate, and thin rosters will surely lead to some strong performances from role players. We'll go over who's hot and who's following Sunday's action before picking out a quality DFS play for Monday here.

Who's hot

Morant has been keeping the Memphis Grizzlies afloat while Desmond Bane is out. The star point guard recorded his first triple-double of the season on Sunday with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 14 assists against the New York Knicks. He's averaged 27.8 points, 9.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game since his backcourt partner went down with a toe injury. Morant's missed his fair share of games with injuries early, but remains a top-eight player in points and assists per game.

Fantasy managers expected Milton to start trending upward when Tyrese Maxey suffered a foot injury earlier this month and he has not disappointed. Milton's averaged 23.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 60.6 percent from the field over his previous five games. He's surprisingly been more productive than De'Anthony Melton and could continue to lead all 76ers guards in minutes until Maxey and James Harden are back in the fold. Milton scored a season-high 29 points on Sunday and eclipsed 20 points for a third consecutive game.

Zubac hasn't put together a streak of impressive performances recently, but he did have on the year's best fantasy outings on Sunday. The Los Angeles Clippers big man amassed 31 points, 29 rebounds, three blocks, and three assists against the Indiana Pacers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George could both miss all of this week, so Zubac could have to step up on offense to support the NBA's worst-scoring offense.

Who's not

Jackson's steep decline is still very apparent. The Clippers guard is now his team's fifth-leading scorer after averaging a career-high 16.8 points in 2021-22. He's recorded just 7.0 points per game on 33.3 percent shooting his last two times out while playing nearly 29 minutes per contest. That's very discouraging given that George and Leonard didn't play in either contest. Terance Mann, Norman Powell, and others are trending up as opposed to Jackson's right now.

Monday DFS play

Collins is supposedly on the trade block and is getting a chance to boost his value while Clint Capela battles tooth pain. The Atlanta Hawks forward will face off against a Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers squad on Monday after putting up 23 points and 14 rebounds in 37 minutes against the Miami Heat over the weekend. Philly is undersized in the frontcourt, so Collins should get plenty of chances as a lob threat against the likes of PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell. Expect another strong showing from Collins if Atlanta's starting center misses a third straight game.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.