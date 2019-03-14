Miles tallied 33 points (11-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 132-111 loss to the Hawks.

Miles had a night to remember Wednesday, putting up a season-high in points and made threes. Miles has always been touted as a sharpshooter, and Wednesday's stat line should remind you that he can put the ball in the bucket on occasion, but he doesn't contribute much else during the course of the game.

