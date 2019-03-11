Miles provided 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 win over the Magic.

Miles shook off knee soreness to produce his sixth double-digit scoring effort across 11 appearances with the Grizzlies. Moreover, he bounced back after a scoreless performance in Friday's win over the Jazz. Miles has earned at least 20 minutes nine times since the trade compared to five times across 40 games with the Raptors. Nevertheless, his shooting percentages have still been putrid, and he hasn't been producing enough to warrant attention in most fantasy formats.