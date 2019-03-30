Grizzlies' Dusty Hannahs: Signs with Grizzles
Hannahs signed a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Saturday.
Hannahs was playing with the Grizzlies' G-League affiliate before being called up. He averaged 14.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 49 games with the team. He also led the league with a 92.6 free throw percentage. With the season winding down, Memphis may try to see what they have in the 25-year-old.
