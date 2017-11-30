Grizzlies' Mario Chalmers: Questionable for Friday

Chalmers (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs.

Chalmers sat out Wednesday's game with right ankle soreness and while the Grizzlies initially said he'd be back Friday, he's now been given a questionable designation. Look for Chalmers to test out the injury during Friday's morning shootaround before a final decision is made on his availability. Tyreke Evans started at point guard in his place and would likely do so again if Chalmers can't give it a go.