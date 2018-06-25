Grizzlies' Terry Larrier: Joining Grizzlies for summer league

Larrier will play with the Grizzlies' summer league team, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Larrier started his collegiate career with VCU, but transferred to UConn for his final two seasons. With the Huskies last season, Larrier posted averages of 13.9 points and 4.8 rebounds across 34.0 minutes. While he wasn't selected in last week's draft, Larrier will get the opportunity to perform in front of the Grizzlies staff during summer league. If all goes well, Larrier could ultimately earn a training camp invite.