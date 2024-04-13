Griffin (ankle) scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and added four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Friday's 109-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Griffin made his first appearance for Atlanta since the All-Star break and his first at any level since March 5, when he suited up for the G League's College Park Skyhawks. The second-year wing missed over five weeks with a right ankle sprain, but he was able to make it back for the Hawks' penultimate game of the regular season. With the Hawks announcing Thursday that Jalen Johnson will miss at least three weeks with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, Griffin could retain a spot in the rotation heading into Sunday's game at Indiana, as well as for the duration of the Hawks' run in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament.