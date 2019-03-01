Hawks' Jordan Sibert: 10-day contract expires
Sibert will not receive a second 10-day deal from the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Sibert joined the Hawks on a 10-day deal Feb. 19, and he appeared in one game, posting three points in four minutes. The organization isn't planning on inking him to a second contract, so he'll presumably finish the remainder of the year in the G League.
