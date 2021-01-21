Hill recorded six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3PT), five rebounds and three assists in 40 minutes during the 123-115 overtime win over Detroit on Wednesday.

Hill was handed a golden opportunity and butchered it to the max in the win Wednesday. The forward ended up getting a spot in the starting five right before tip off due to some injuries and did absolutely nothing with it. He ended up playing a season-high 40 minutes and had little to zero production in the timeframe. He is not viable at all moving forward.