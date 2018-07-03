Hawks' Trae Young: Struggles in summer league debut

Young struggled mightily in his summer league debut Monday against Memphis, finishing with 16 points (4-20 FG, 1-11 3PT, 7-10 FT), four rebounds and three assists.

While Young's scoring total ended up being respectable, most of his work came at the free throw line as he was unable to get anything going from beyond the arc. The Hawks will have to take the good with the bad when it comes to Young's freewheeling, three-point-heavy style of play, but all indications are that they'll be willing to let Young play through his mistakes as a rookie.