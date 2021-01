Bradley (COVID-19 protocols) will remain out for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Sunday's game against the Celtics was postponed, but the Heat will play their next two games shorthanded with several regulars dealing with COVID-related issues. Exactly when those players will be cleared to return is unknown, but Bradley should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Detroit until further notice.