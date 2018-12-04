Heat's James Johnson: Available Tuesday
Johnson (illness) is available Tuesday against the Magic, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson was previously questionable due to an illness that hit him Tuesday morning. After going through some pre-game activities, however, he's fine to suit up against Orlando. He's seen 19 minutes in each of the past four games.
