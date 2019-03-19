Heat's James Johnson: Big all-around stat line

Johnson finished with 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in the Heat's win over the Thunder on Monday.

Johnson saw a slight uptick in minutes, just two games removed from an 11-game absence due to a shoulder injury. He had a huge all-around stat line in Monday's win, but the numbers were not typical of Johnson's typical output. He's not playable outside of deep leagues.