Heat's James Johnson: Doubtful Monday
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Johnson sustained a minor AC joint sprain in his left shoulder Thursday against the Sixers and was held out of Saturday's loss to the Pistons. The 32-year-old is likely to miss his second straight game while Justise Winslow (knee) and Rodney McGruder (knee) are also considered doubtful for Monday.
