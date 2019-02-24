Heat's James Johnson: Doubtful Monday

Johnson (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Suns, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Johnson sustained a minor AC joint sprain in his left shoulder Thursday against the Sixers and was held out of Saturday's loss to the Pistons. The 32-year-old is likely to miss his second straight game while Justise Winslow (knee) and Rodney McGruder (knee) are also considered doubtful for Monday.