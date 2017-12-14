Heat's James Johnson: Nears triple-double in Wednesday's loss
Johnson supplied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and eight assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Johnson logged his second double-double of the season while handing out exactly eight dimes for the fourth time. The ninth-year power forward is contributing career-high averages in rebounding (5.3), assists (4.2), and three-point shooting percentage (34.3).
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Chips in across the board•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Pours in 20 points off the bench•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Puts together balanced effort Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Coming off the bench Friday•
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.