Heat's James Johnson: Nears triple-double in Wednesday's loss

Johnson supplied 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds, and eight assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson logged his second double-double of the season while handing out exactly eight dimes for the fourth time. The ninth-year power forward is contributing career-high averages in rebounding (5.3), assists (4.2), and three-point shooting percentage (34.3).