Heat's James Johnson: Out Monday vs. Magic

Johnson (hernia) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup against the Magic, Shandel Richardson of The Athletic reports.

Johnson continues to work his way back from sports hernia surgery and there's a chance he also remains sidelined for preseason games on Wednesday and Friday later this week. That said, he'll have just over week to get ready for the regular season opener Oct. 17 against the Magic, so look for him to attempt to increase his activity in the near future with the hope of being ready for that contest.