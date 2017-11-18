Heat's James Johnson: Pours in 20 points off the bench

Johnson tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3 Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Friday's 91-88 win over the Wizards.

Johnson entered the game early after Justise Winslow had trouble defending two consecutive layups. He took full advantage of his 31 minutes and shot 50 percent from the floor. Johnson has the potential to show up with decent stat lines but is largely dependent on game flow to put up a good result. He's only a serviceable option at deeper leagues at this point.