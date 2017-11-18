Heat's James Johnson: Pours in 20 points off the bench
Johnson tallied 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3 Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Friday's 91-88 win over the Wizards.
Johnson entered the game early after Justise Winslow had trouble defending two consecutive layups. He took full advantage of his 31 minutes and shot 50 percent from the floor. Johnson has the potential to show up with decent stat lines but is largely dependent on game flow to put up a good result. He's only a serviceable option at deeper leagues at this point.
More News
-
Heat's James Johnson: Puts together balanced effort Wednesday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Coming off the bench Friday•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Not on injury report•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Expected to travel with team•
-
Heat's James Johnson: Only available in emergency Wednesday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...