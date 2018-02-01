Heat's James Johnson: Scores eight points in Wednesday's loss

Johnson managed eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 91-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

Johnson's struggles from the field continued, and he has gone 0-for-14 from three over the last five games. Johnson has never been known as a sharpshooter, but his field-goal percentage in January (42.6 percent) was his worst mark of any month this season. He's still useful in fantasy thanks to his well-rounded production, but Johnson's scoring numbers have left a lot to be desired lately.