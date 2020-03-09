Hill played 30 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 100-89 win over the Wizards, providing five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal.

Hill was essentially just a throw-in piece to match salaries in the deadline deal that netted the Heat Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala, a reality that was reflected in Hill not seeing the court in nine of his first 11 games with the Heat. With three rotation players sitting out Sunday (Crowder, Tyler Herro and Meyers Leonard) and Jimmy Butler (toe) exiting early, however, Hill picked up some extended run off the bench. Considering he wasn't able to provide much in the way of interesting production even in big minutes, Hill doesn't warrant much attention for fantasy purposes even if Butler ends up missing time.