Heat's Tyler Johnson: Buries six three-pointers in win
Johnson contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists and a rebound across 28 minutes in Sunday's win over the Magic.
Johnson scored 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter, helping to break open the game for the Heat. The fifth-year guard has come on recently and is averaging 16.6 points and 3.2 threes over his last five games, nearly five points better than his season average of 11.2.
