Heat's Tyler Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday

Johnson (ankle) will be sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks.

As expected, Johnson will miss Wednesday's tilt against Milwaukee after spraining his left ankle during Monday's loss to the Spurs. In his stead, Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson and Derrick Jones are all candidates to see expanded roles.

