Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores season-high 24 points

Johnson totaled 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 30 minutes Wednesday against the Nets.

Johnson led the team in scoring, getting over twenty points for the first time this season. The fifth-year guard has really struggled shooting the ball this year, making just 42.3 percent from the field, 29.7 percent from three and 64.3 percent from the charity stripe on the year. While Johnson isn't a phenomenal fantasy asset, in the past he has been able to provide modest value in deeper leagues with his combination of shooting and playmaking. If his shot can bounce back he may be worth a look in that role as he is currently averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals per game.