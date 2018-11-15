Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores season-high 24 points
Johnson totaled 24 points (9-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 30 minutes Wednesday against the Nets.
Johnson led the team in scoring, getting over twenty points for the first time this season. The fifth-year guard has really struggled shooting the ball this year, making just 42.3 percent from the field, 29.7 percent from three and 64.3 percent from the charity stripe on the year. While Johnson isn't a phenomenal fantasy asset, in the past he has been able to provide modest value in deeper leagues with his combination of shooting and playmaking. If his shot can bounce back he may be worth a look in that role as he is currently averaging 10.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.1 steals per game.
More News
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Doesn't practice Friday•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Scores 12 off bench•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Off to slow start•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Hands out three assists in Saturday's loss•
-
Heat's Tyler Johnson: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...