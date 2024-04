Thor notched 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 120-110 victory over the Cavaliers.

Thor got his third start of the season in the Hornets' regular-season finale. He took advantage by scoring a career-high 20 points, and he was one rebound shy of registering the first double-double of his career. Thor finishes his third season with Charlotte averaging 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds over 12.4 minutes per game.