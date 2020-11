Whitney signed a two-way contract with the Hornets, freelance journalist Adam Zagoria reports.

The 19-year-old left Kentucky in January and opted to forgo his final three seasons of collegiate eligibility, but he went unselected during Wednesday's draft. Whitney averaged only 12.8 minutes in his 18 college games, but he's a blue-chip recruit with plenty of potential and should spend most of his time with the Greensboro Swarm in the G League.