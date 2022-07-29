Brazdeikis has signed with a team in Lithuania, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brazdeikis appeared in a career-high 43 games for the Magic last year but averaged just 4.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game. After spending the last three seasons with the Knicks and Magic, the 23-year-old will attempt to carve out a role overseas.