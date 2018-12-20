Ismaila Kane: Does not play Wednesday
Kane (shoulder) did not play in Wednesday's contest against Raptors 905.
Kane will try to make an appearance at some point during the G League Showcase, but it remains to be seen how long the bruised shoulder may affect him.
